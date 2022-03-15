State government ready to bear study expenditure of Telangana students returning from Ukraine: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday announced that his government was ready to financially support Telangana students who returned from Ukraine in the wake of the ongoing war.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly on the last day of the ongoing Budget session, Rao said that over 20,000 students from across the country had gone to Ukraine to study medicine. The government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana who were studying in Ukraine, he added.

“Now that the war is continuing, what will happen to their future? So, I want to say that the state government is ready to ensure they continue their education here. We will bear the expenditure so that they don’t have to discontinue or spoil their future,” the chief minister said.