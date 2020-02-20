Telangana Class 10 girl’s suicide raises questions on adoption system

The home for girls at Vengal Rao Nagar is under renovation. Girls have been shifted to another place for the time being. The home for girls at Vengal Rao Nagar is under renovation. Girls have been shifted to another place for the time being.

Salam Jyothi was just 14. Like girls her age, she loathed being restricted. She had represented the school in kabbadi and actively participated in other sporting activities.

On December 5, Jyothi’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of her Ashok Nagar residence at Godavarikhani in Telangana’s Peddappali district. Those who knew Jyothi recalled her as ambitious and bold, and not as someone who would take such an extreme step.

Jyothi was nine when she was adopted in 2014 from the government-run Shishu Vihar in Hyderabad. S Mallesh, who retired from a PSU, and his wife Sandhya, had brought her home.

“She was with us until Class 5. She was a bold child, very active in sports and games,” recalled an official at Shishu Vihar. “Parents were retired and were overprotective of her. She probably did not like that,” the official added.

The teenager had earlier complained of adjustment issues with her foster parents. “It was about two years after she was adopted that Jyothi complained of adjustment issues. The parents and the child were counselled and everything was fine,” the official told indianexpress.com, adding that “adopted children seek freedom the most. In Jyothi’s case, she was old enough to know her past at the time of adoption itself.”

Mallesh and Sandhya were arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide under Section 306 IPC, and remanded in judicial custody. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Godavarikhani One-Town circle inspector P Ramesh said. “Jyothi was going to give her Class 10 exams this year and was not being given enough time to study. She was made to do all household chores from morning till night. She was not given enough food to eat and wasn’t allowed to go out with friends.”

Regarding the parents who are accused in the case, Ramesh said, “They came out on bail a couple of days ago. We will file a chargesheet soon.”

According to Ankeshwar Rao, Peddapalli district welfare officer (DWO), Jyothi had not informed anyone about the issues she was facing in her life. “We spoke with her school teachers and they seemed unaware of any issues. About three years ago, she had informed the department of issues, following which the parents and the child were counselled and later Jyothi agreed to stay with the family,” he informed this reporter.

Adding that Jyothi was the only child to the adopted parents, Rao said, “She had some restrictions at home and was not allowed to mingle with others or move freely. Due to this, she committed suicide. The age gap between the child and parents is huge, that was also a problem.”

The statistics from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) suggest that as many as 993 children in Telangana were adopted from the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) between June 2014 and September 2019. Of them, 773 were girls. The consolidated figure also includes 172 females and 30 males, who are specially-abled and were adopted by foreign nationals or overseas Indians.

As of February 2020, as many as 113 children in the age group of 0-18 years are legally cleared for adoption from Telangana. Whereas, as many as 16 children have returned to the Shishu Vihars owing to adjustment issues between 2014 and 2019.

Stating that all adoptions are facilitated through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) of Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, by following the Adoption Regulations 2017, an official at the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) said the department’s role was limited to declaring children free for adoption. Those wishing to adopt children register themselves online and upload relevant documents, following which the district child protection officer or social workers will do a ‘home study’. Once the applicant is approved, they are kept on the waitlist. CARA will refer the children according to the seniority of the applicant.

“Over 50 per cent of the couples are usually in their 30s. Most of them prefer children below the age of two years. At present, the average waitlist period for a child under two years of age is two and a half years,” said an adoption officer in the department. According to her, older children are preferred by the ageing couple, who seek some sort of support from the adopted child in their old age.

“Most parents do not wish to reveal that the child is adopted. The child must be told at some point and the transition is important. In older children, there could be adjustment issues due to the child’s cultural background, food habits, etc. Dealing with relatives and extended family is another issue that needs special attention,” she said.

Up to two years post-adoption, she said, a social worker in the district will continue home inquiry on health, psychological, emotional and adjustment aspects of both child and the parents. “In very rare cases, behavioural issues like anger, old traumatic memories, complex, activeness, etc will be exposed but those are correctable issues,” she said.

Child rights activist and founder of ‘Balula Hakkula Sangham’, Achutha Rao, alleged child protection officers, especially in the districts, do not adhere to CARA guidelines and do not conduct post-adoption follow-up inquiries. “There is a procedural delay in the adoption process. Children should be allowed to be adopted by suitable parents at the earliest. There is a huge waiting period for adoption though children are available, and this should be minimized. Secondly, those children who cannot adjust with the adopted parents should be encouraged to come back to Shishu Vihar. Post-adoption observation should be strengthened,” he said.

Claiming that an inquiry report into Jyothi’s suicide is awaited, Regional Joint Director, Telangana, Sunanda told indianexpress.com that Jyothi’s was the first such incident in the state. “Smaller children find it easy to adjust with adoptive parents. Jyothi was grown-up. She was neither unhappy nor did she express any desire to come back. We will have to wait for the inquiry report,” she said.

Following Jyothi’s suicide, several in the department are of the opinion that follow-up inquiries post-adoption should be more frequent. “Especially in the case of grown-up children, we feel frequent follow-up is required. We are planning more counselling to parents as well as their adopted children,” the official added.

Anjela David, a psychologist, and counsellor with Osmania University’s ‘Sahayam’ counselling centre said children in their teens have so many issues to deal with, ranging from their identity, academics, career, etc, that parents have to ensure enough care and opportunities to build a social support system for them.

“It is a difficult time for a child in terms of dealing with their emotions, coping with society, making choices, etc. Parents have to be very careful about children of that age. In the case of adopted children, they are always seeking reasons for their rejection, and they keep searching for their real parents. If the child does not have one person to confide, one person to be themselves, it does not help,” she said, adding that Jyothi must have felt lonely and lacking no one to lean on.

