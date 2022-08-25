scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Telangana student death: Four IIIT-Basara students named in FIR over violent protests

As the students continued to boycott classes Wednesday, Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui appointed a three-member committee to look into the student's death by suicide.

Massive protests erupted following the death of first-year civil engineering student Suresh Rathod, and entry gates of the varsity were blocked. Rathod, 20, was found dead in a hostel room Tuesday afternoon. (Express photo)

The police in Telangana’s Basara under the Nirmal district have registered an FIR naming four students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT-Basara, in connection with the violent protests Tuesday against a student’s death on campus.

Massive protests erupted following the death of first-year civil engineering student Suresh Rathod, and entry gates of the varsity were blocked. Rathod, 20, was found dead in a hostel room Tuesday afternoon.

The police intervened to bring the situation under control and that is when, according to Challa Praveen Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Nirmal district, one of their vehicles was damaged.

“Some of the students had damaged a police vehicle during the protest on Tuesday. We have identified them and it amounts to charges under the Prevention of Damages to Public Property (PDPP) Act. Four students are named in the FIR,” Kumar told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

He also said the investigation in the case is progressing.

As the students continued to boycott classes Wednesday, Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui appointed a three-member committee to look into the student’s death by suicide.

The police suspect personal reasons drove Rathod to end his life. They are analysing his mobile phone, call data records, WhatsApp chats, and emails.

Advertisement

The Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) called for a state-wide bandh Wednesday accusing the government of apathy, which it said led to Rathod taking the extreme step. The OUJAC also demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation to the deceased student’s family and a government job for a family member. On Wednesday evening, students held a candlelight march on campus to express condolences to Rathod’s family.

According to students, there were no ambulances available on campus after Rathod’s body was found and blamed the administration for the death. The body was brought to the varsity health clinic by the students themselves and later taken to Nirmal district hospital in an ambulance. The administration earlier told indianexpress.com that one of the two ambulances had gone to the district hospital to get an employee admitted and another had rushed to a student who had fallen in the bathroom to another hospital.

More from Hyderabad

The IIIT-Basara administration said four counsellors have been designated to address the issues faced by students.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:50:49 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde convenes meeting with Maratha organisations on reservation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

NMC revises MBBS curriculum: 'Sodomy' no longer unnatural sexual offence

NMC revises MBBS curriculum: 'Sodomy' no longer unnatural sexual offence

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement