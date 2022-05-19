Poets gathering, village sports centres: Telangana to celebrate state formation day on June 2 in grand manner

The Telangana state formation day on June 2 will be celebrated in a grand manner at Public Gardens in Hyderabad, said a release from the chief minister’s office after review meeting Wednesday. After two years of low-key celebrations marking the day owing to Covid-19, the state government has this time around planned ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ (a gathering of poets) across districts as well as the launch of village sports centres, according to the release.

During the meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed ministers and public representatives to take part in the state formation day celebrations. They will present district-specific progress reports during the occasion to take the government’s message to the masses. The chief minister asked them to deliver speeches prepared by district collectors on the development of the state.

At Public Gardens in the state capital, CM Rao will deliver his address highlighting the state’s progress and achievements since it was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party formed government.

On the same day, the government will also inaugurate village sports centres. The government, in its mission to improve the physical fitness and mental health of future generations, has decided to construct these centres. As part of this, village sports committees will be established in all 24,000 villages across the state. These committees will take the responsibility for conducting village games. A few of these centres will be opened on the occasion of the state formation day, it was decided during the meeting.