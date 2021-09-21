Telangana State Aviation Academy bags Aero Club of India trophy

September 21, 2021 1:07:10 pm
The Telangana State Aviation Academy has bagged the Aero Club of India’s Rolling Trophy for the Best Performing Flying Club this year. The Juhu-based Bombay Flying Club got the second prize and the third prize went to the Government Aviation Training Institute in Odisha. Captain Aneesha Suresh, the secretary general of Aero Club of India, said the trophy was constituted in 2003.
Twenty-one flying training clubs across the nation are affiliated to the Aero Club of India. These flying clubs have been rendering valuable service with regard to ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.
