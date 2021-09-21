scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Telangana State Aviation Academy bags Aero Club of India trophy

Twenty-one flying training clubs across the nation are affiliated to the Aero Club of India. These flying clubs have been rendering valuable service with regard to ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
September 21, 2021 1:07:10 pm
The trophy was constituted in 2003.

The Telangana State Aviation Academy has bagged the Aero Club of India’s Rolling Trophy for the Best Performing Flying Club this year. The Juhu-based Bombay Flying Club got the second prize and the third prize went to the Government Aviation Training Institute in Odisha. Captain Aneesha Suresh, the secretary general of Aero Club of India, said the trophy was constituted in 2003.

Click here for more

Twenty-one flying training clubs across the nation are affiliated to the Aero Club of India. These flying clubs have been rendering valuable service with regard to ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement