Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem

The Telangana government has issued a clarion call to all 4 crore citizens to stand wherever they are at 11.30 am to sing the national anthem Tuesday. As part of a two-week long ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisaptaham’ celebrations that kicked off on August 8, the state government has appealed to its people to participate in ‘Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana’ – mass singing of the national anthem, across the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will join the public at GPO Circle, Abids. Be it at traffic islands, markets, offices, malls or any other public places, anywhere, across villages, towns and cities, all government, public and private offices, and educational institutions, the state has asked the public to honour the freedom fighters by standing up for the national anthem.

Rao directed the police department and Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to plan and organise the event. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police to prepare a plan of action and designate places for people to gather in gram panchayats, urban local bodies, traffic junctions, etc and assign nodal officers for these locations. The administration was asked to arrange a public address system as well. “It is urged that each and everyone shall participate in this historic event at 11.30 am on 16.08.2022. During the singing of the national anthem, utmost discipline shall be maintained, without any movement or noise,” Kumar said in the note.

The traffic police department will turn all traffic signs to red at 11.30 am bringing a complete halt to vehicular traffic. Other junctions manned by police personnel will also be brought to a stop and the national anthem will be played in all public address systems. “All citizens/commuters are requested to stand and sing the national anthem at such junctions,” said A V Ranganath, joint commissioner (traffic), Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy tweeted “As a part of Telangana government’s mass national anthem singing, Metro trains will be stopped for a minute at 11.30 am tomorrow (16th) on as is where is basis and national anthem will be played in the trains & at the metro stations.”

In connection with the main event at GPO Circle, Abids, where the CM will be participating, traffic restrictions are imposed between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. The police have arranged for sufficient parking at Nizam College Grounds, Taj Mahal to King Koti X Roads, BATA to Boggulakunta X Roads, GHMC Office, Ramakrishna Theater, George Grammar School, and also at Exhibition Grounds, and Annapurna Hotel Road, said the traffic police. People are advised to take alternate routes to avoid roads leading to Abids during the period.

As part of celebrating the 75 years of India’s independence, the state had also distributed 1.2 crore national flags through door-to-door distribution, screened Richard Attenborough’s film ‘Gandhi’ for school children at 563 movie theatres, and conducted tree plantation drives and freedom runs. The state’s celebrations will end on August 22.