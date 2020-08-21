Telangana: At least 9 feared trapped after major fire erupts at Srisailam power station

The fire at the power station in Srisailam, Telangana, broke out in the late hours of Thursday. (Screengrab)

As many as nine persons, including a woman officer, are feared trapped inside an underground unit of a hydel power station in Srisailam, Telangana, after a major fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit in the late hours of Thursday. As many as 30 firefighters have been deployed on the spot.

The engineers of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited were on the maintenance job of the electric panels when the mishap occurred. Six persons have been rescued so far.

According to Nagarkurnool district fire officer Sri Das, five fire services were pressed into service after a call was received by the state disaster response and fire services at 11.40 pm on Thursday. Several teams were sent from Kothakotta, Mahababubnagar, Amarabad, Achampeta and Atmakur in Kurnool district.

“It is very difficult to say how long this operation might last. We think, by late evening or tomorrow morning, we will have everything clear,” Das, who is leading the operation, told indianexpress.com

“There is only one entry/exit. Our men have been able to go up to 1 km inside the tunnel. There is another 500 metre or more to go. At present, the place is filled with heavy smoke,” he added.

He confirmed that at least nine persons, including a woman officer, was trapped inside.

