Telangana’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple awarded ‘Green Place of Worship’

The renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district has been awarded ‘Green Place of Worship’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the years 2022 to 2025.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday said it was a big honour for the state government and appreciated the works taken up at the hillock by his government without disturbing the sanctity of the temple, and by respecting the religious sentiments and traditions.

Originally a 13th-century cave temple on top of Yadagirigutta hillock, a grand environmentally sustainable temple complex was constructed by the Telangana government at over Rs 1,200 crore after the state formation. It was thrown open to the public recently. It was developed as an amalgamation of grandeur and sustainability.

“Super proud that Spiritual Green Shrine & Telangana’s Pride #Yadadri is awarded with platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has demonstrated that a blend of glorious culture/heritage & sustainable green solutions can work brilliantly,” Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted.

The IGBC place of worship rating system addresses the sustainable aspects under the modules — site preservation, water conservation, energy efficiency, health and hygiene, and innovation.

The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) said in a statement that the temple got the award for preservation of the 13th-century swayambhu temple (self-manifested) deity untouched in the cave.

The temple was considered for the award for preserving the rocks in the inner and outer courtyard of the temple, and for establishing a 100 per cent central air condition system along with temple ducting constructions and other beautification works undertaken without any damage to the temple walls.

During the construction, the YTDA also arranged for a special sun pipe to allow natural light into the main temple, ventilators and windows for fresh air circulation. The entire temple is built with Krishna Sila rock, thus naturally regulating the temperatures inside. It said IGBC also considered abundant green surroundings, the construction of ponds, the provision of safe drinking water, adequate parking space etc.