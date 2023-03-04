Principals of Telangana’s Sri Chaitanya Junior College arrested in student suicide case

Two principals of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Telangana’s Narsingi and two other officials were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday on charges of abetting the suicide of 16-year-old N Sathwik. The intermediate student died by suicide in a classroom late Tuesday night and his family members had alleged harassment and pressure from the teaching faculty for their son’s death.

According to R Jagadish Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police (Rajendranagar), principal (administration) Akalanakam Narasimha Chary, 57, principal Tiyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, 64, warden Kandaraboina Naresh,30, and vice-principal Vontela Shoban Babu, 43, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a local court at Rajendranagar.

After a preliminary investigation, the four were charged with harassment and insulting the victim in the name of studies, thereby forcing him to take the extreme step, the police said.

During the investigation, a suicide note written by the victim was recovered by the police. Sathwik had allegedly named the four arrested accused in his suicide note. The police also collected statements from the witnesses. Based on the evidence gathered, the police arrested the four college officials and sent them to judicial remand to enable further investigation, the DCP said.