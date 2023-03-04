scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Principals of Telangana’s Sri Chaitanya Junior College arrested in student suicide case

A 16-year-old student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Telangana’s Narsingi died by suicide on February 28.

Two principals of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Telangana’s Narsingi and two other officials were arrested by the Cyberabad police on charges of abetting the suicide of 16-year-old N Sathwik. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Two principals of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Telangana’s Narsingi and two other officials were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday on charges of abetting the suicide of 16-year-old N Sathwik. The intermediate student died by suicide in a classroom late Tuesday night and his family members had alleged harassment and pressure from the teaching faculty for their son’s death.

According to R Jagadish Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police (Rajendranagar), principal (administration) Akalanakam Narasimha Chary, 57, principal Tiyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, 64, warden Kandaraboina Naresh,30, and vice-principal Vontela Shoban Babu, 43, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a local court at Rajendranagar.

After a preliminary investigation, the four were charged with harassment and insulting the victim in the name of studies, thereby forcing him to take the extreme step, the police said.

Also Read
KTR Foxconn
Foxconn to set up manufacturing unit in Telangana, 'to create 1 lakh jobs'
Hyderabad medical student death
Dr Preethi's death: Warangal's medical college HoD transferred, anti-ragg...
Vizag all set for Global Investors Summit, Andhra eyes big investments in...
Senior doctor, whose son is married to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter, fo...

During the investigation, a suicide note written by the victim was recovered by the police. Sathwik had allegedly named the four arrested accused in his suicide note. The police also collected statements from the witnesses. Based on the evidence gathered, the police arrested the four college officials and sent them to judicial remand to enable further investigation, the DCP said.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 10:31 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana: Two held for bludgeoning a mason to death

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close