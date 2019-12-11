Telangana: Special court to try gangrape and murder of Dalit woman

On November 27, after allegations of ‘police inaction’, three men were arrested for the crime. On November 27, after allegations of ‘police inaction’, three men were arrested for the crime.

The Telangana government has ordered the constitution of a special court to try the rape and murder case of a Dalit woman in the state’s Komaram Bheem (Asifabad) district last month.

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have been staging protests in Jainoor and Lingapur, demanding justice for the victim.

The government order has designated “the Court of the Special Judge for trial of the case under SC/ST (POAs) Act-cum-Vth Additional District & Sessions Judge, Adilabad as a special court for speedy trial and disposal of the case in crime number 49/2019 of PS Lingapur.”

The body of the 30-year-old woman was found on November 25 in Ellapatur village. She and her husband used to sell balloons and other supplies in the neighbouring villages of Lingapur and Jainoor mandals.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, the woman was dropped near Ellapatur by her husband and both went to different villages for regular hawking. When he couldn’t find her in the afternoon, he searched for her in neighbouring villages and then approached the Lingapur police, following which her body was recovered.

On November 27, three men were arrested. Police claim the three have confessed to the rape and murder. The men have been booked for murder and rape and under provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

