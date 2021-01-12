Telangana: Special Court acquits Ministers, MLAs, and MPs; Forum demands appointment of full-time PP

The Special Court trying MPs and MLAs have acquitted or discharged 49 legislators from the state in 86 criminal cases during 2018 and 2019, a Right To Information response has revealed. The Forum for Good Governance, which filed the RTI, said that the absence of a regular public prosecutor and permanent staff for the court led to acquittal or discharge due to lack of focus on cases.

The acquitted include Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MOS for Home G Kishan Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, A Revanth Reddy, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Etala Rajender, T Srinivas Yadav, MLC K Kavitha, and MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, T Raja Singh, etc.

In a representation to the Chief Secretary of Telangana on Monday, enclosed with the RTI response revealing discharge or acquittal of public representatives in the special court, the FGG appealed for the appointment of a public prosecutor for the successful conduct of cases.

The State Government had accorded sanction in December 2018 for the establishment of a Special Court at Hyderabad for the trial of MLA and MP cases. Thirty supporting staff members were also sanctioned by the State.

However, from its inception, the Court could not function effectively in the absence of a full time public prosecutor and full strength of sanctioned staff, said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, FGG. The organization has made several representations to the Governor and the Chief Secretary regarding the same in the last two years.

“Till date, no full-time public prosecutor was appointed. An additional charge public prosecutor who is looking after four Courts is unable to divert full time to this Court leading to zero conviction of cases. The Forum for Good Governance requests the Chief Secretary to take necessary action for appointment of Public Prosecutor on regular basis and also instruct the police to take interest in the successful prosecution of cases,” said Reddy in the representation to the Chief Secretary.

A list showing the MLAs and MPs who were acquitted/discharged revealed that BJP MLA T Raja Singh tops the chart with him being let off in 10 cases, followed by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in 8 cases.