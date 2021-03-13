Telangana sounds high alert after virus surge in neighbouring states

The number of cases reported in the last seven days shows a gradual and constant uptick in infections.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus infections in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Telangana government has sounded a high alert. On Friday, as per health department data released on Saturday, the state recorded 216 fresh COVID-19 infections, the first time it has reported over 200 cases in several weeks. The number of fresh infections had been around 150 cases per day till a few days ago.

The number of cases reported in the last seven days shows a gradual and constant uptick in infections. On Friday, the number of fresh cases reported from Greater Hyderabad too crossed 50 for the first time in several weeks.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, during a review meeting on Friday, ordered immediate stepping up of testing. He has stressed on effective implementation of testing, tracing, and treating the infected. Hospitals have been asked to keep the wards set up for COVID-19 treatments on standby if cases increased.

The instructions come in the wake of a likely surge in the state. Special instructions were issued to district medical and health officers of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Jagtial districts.

Medical and Health department officials from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Sangareddy districts that are part of the state capital have also been asked to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus in densely populated areas.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload in Telangana stands at 3,00,933 which includes 216 fresh cases recorded on Friday. Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts recorded 52, 19, 18, and 8 new cases respectively. Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal Urban are other districts that recorded cases in two-digits on Friday.

As of date, 1918 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment across the state. Of them, 749 are either isolated in their homes or hospitals. While the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.81 percent (India’s recovery rate is 96.8 percent), and case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.54 percent (the national figure at 1.4 percent) and test positivity rate at 0.6 percent, Telangana has been comfortably positioned in the fight against the pandemic.

“Ensure there are no loopholes in the implementation of tracing and testing of COVID-19 patients. We will continue the vaccination drive in the state and see that the remaining groups are also covered,” the minister said adding that measures taken up by the government in the prevention of the spread of infections can yield results only with the support of people.

With the number of tests conducted across the state gradually declining, the minister ordered an increase to 50,000 per day.