Telangana: Six years later, husband sentenced to life term in wife’s murder case

A man in Telangana was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court on Friday after it found him guilty of his wife’s murder in 2016. It was the dying declaration of the deceased and circumstantial evidence that led to his conviction, police said.

After the incident in 2016, a case was registered against 35-year-old B Mahesh, a mason, under sections 302 (murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) at Rajapet police station of Rachakonda for the murder of his wife B Shivani, 30.

According to police, Shivani told them at Gandhi Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for burn injuries, that Mahesh was addicted to alcohol and used to harass her physically and mentally, suspecting her fidelity. They were married for 13 years and had three children.

She had told the police that Mahesh stopped going to work due to his addiction and she started working as a daily wager, the police said. On December 24, 2016, when she returned home from work, Mahesh allegedly started abusing her again. Suspecting her fidelity, he doused her with kerosene and set her on fire, the police said. Shivani ran out of the home to save herself while neighbours rushed in to douse the flames. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment on January 1, said a note from Rachakonda police.

During the investigation, Mahesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A magistrate recorded Shivani’s dying declaration at the hospital. After the charge sheet was filed, the Principal District Court at Bhongir convicted Mahesh to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.