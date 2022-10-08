scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Telangana: Six years later, husband sentenced to life term in wife’s murder case

The police said it was the wife's dying declaration and circumstantial evidence that led to the man’s conviction.

After the incident in 2016, a case was registered against 35-year-old B Mahesh, a mason, under sections 302 (murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) at Rajapet police station of Rachakonda for the murder of his wife B Shivani, 30.

A man in Telangana was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court on Friday after it found him guilty of his wife’s murder in 2016. It was the dying declaration of the deceased and circumstantial evidence that led to his conviction, police said.

After the incident in 2016, a case was registered against 35-year-old B Mahesh, a mason, under sections 302 (murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) at Rajapet police station of Rachakonda for the murder of his wife B Shivani, 30.

According to police, Shivani told them at Gandhi Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for burn injuries, that Mahesh was addicted to alcohol and used to harass her physically and mentally, suspecting her fidelity. They were married for 13 years and had three children.

She had told the police that Mahesh stopped going to work due to his addiction and she started working as a daily wager, the police said. On December 24, 2016, when she returned home from work, Mahesh allegedly started abusing her again. Suspecting her fidelity, he doused her with kerosene and set her on fire, the police said. Shivani ran out of the home to save herself while neighbours rushed in to douse the flames. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment on January 1, said a note from Rachakonda police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...
More from Hyderabad

During the investigation, Mahesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A magistrate recorded Shivani’s dying declaration at the hospital. After the charge sheet was filed, the Principal District Court at Bhongir convicted Mahesh to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:59:55 am
Next Story

Khalsa March: Every religion has its own maryada, govts have no right to interfere in religious affairs of Sikhs, says Sukhbir Badal

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement