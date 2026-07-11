Telangana man on bail kills 6, including teen who accused him of stalking

After the Pocso case was registered in May, the accused was granted anticipatory bail and released on personal bond by the police because the offence carried a maximum sentence of less than seven years. (Image generated using AI)

A 35-year-old man accused of stalking a 16-year-old girl in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district allegedly murdered six people on Friday night, including the girl, her mother, and her grandmother, before killing his own wife and two sons. The man was granted anticipatory bail and released on personal bond last month.

The incident occurred in a town and the accused’s native village, both of which are just kilometres away from Hyderabad, on Friday night. A manhunt is underway to locate the accused, the police said.

According to Telangana Police, the accused drove 6 km from his village to the town at around 10.45 pm. He went to the home of the 16-year-old whose family had filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case against him for stalking her and knocked on the door, the police said. When the victim’s mother opened the door, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. He then entered the house and allegedly killed the girl’s 60-year-old grandmother, who was asleep.