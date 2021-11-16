Telangana: Siddipet collector Venkatrami Reddy resigns, to join TRS

Siddipet district collector P Venkatrami Reddy quit the administrative services on Monday to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Reddy, who was due for retirement in September 2022, opted for voluntary retirement. His resignation submitted to chief secretary Somesh Kumar was accepted and he was relieved with immediate effect.

Reddy told the media that he decided to quit bureaucracy to join Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts for the rapid development of Telangana. He said he was witness to CM’s vision for the state and Telangana’s “irreversible development over the last 7 years” from close quarters in the capacity of being a district collector. Showering praises on the CM, he said he was ready to offer his services and take up any responsibility assigned by the CM.

With Reddy’s announcement, speculation is rife that he would be a TRS nominee in the upcoming election to Legislative Council. As many as 18 seats, 6 under MLA quota and 12 under local bodies quota are to be filled in the coming weeks.

In June this year, Reddy courted controversy after he touched the feet of CM Rao at the inauguration of the new collector’s office complex in Siddipet. Recently, videos of him threatening to cancel licenses of seed dealers, seal their shops and send them to jail if they sold paddy seeds to farmers had gone viral. In the video, he was heard saying that he would not care for the Supreme Court or the High Court even if the dealers approached the courts for relief. The High Court had recommended criminal contempt proceedings against him.

After joining the government service as a group-1 officer in 1996, he was conferred IAS in 2007. He has been the district collector of Siddipet since 2016, barring for a month when he was shifted out during byelection to the Dubbak assembly constituency.

Responding to the development, the Congress party, which has been maintaining that the former collector was an agent of the ruling party, said it stands vindicated. Former minister Md Ali Shabbir said his complaint to the President of India against the then collector was referred to the Ministry of Personnel.