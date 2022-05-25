Telangana: Security tightened before PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad institute

The Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli in Hyderabad is all geared up for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday. The PM will participate in the institute’s 20th anniversary celebrations. ISB officials said Modi will plant a sapling and unveil plaques commemorating the occasion. The PM will also award medals to select scholars, said ISB dean Madan Pillutla.

According to official sources, the PM will land at Begumpet Airport Thursday and then fly in a helicopter to University of Hyderabad, which has a helipad, and from there drive down five km to the ISB.

In the run up to Modi’s visit, the Telangana police Tuesday banned flying remote-controlled drones within a 5 km radius of the ISB in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and also the Gachibowli stadium, from noon on May 25 to 6 pm on May 26.

A notification issued Tuesday by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, in charge of Cyberabad Commissionerate, stated that flying remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft is punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, etc., and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account,” the notification said.

Anand was not available for comment.