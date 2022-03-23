Telangana: 11 killed in massive fire at timber godown in Secunderabad

At least 11 people were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a timber godown at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit at about 4 am, and within a few minutes the entire godown, which also had sawdust, caught fire trapping workers who were sleeping inside.

While 4-5 workers managed to escape, the rest were brunt alive. One rescued person is in critical condition at the Gandhi Hospital. The deceased are migrant workers from Bihar.

Telangana fire: At least 11 people have been killed in the fire. The deceased are migrant workers from Biharhttps://t.co/GWkcMweXHv pic.twitter.com/wHKoJjUrEL — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 23, 2022

The fire also engulfed an adjoining scrap godown. Fire officials from at least eight rescue teams battled the blaze for about an hour to bring it under control. The operation is ongoing.

The godown is located at Bansilalpet of Bhoiguda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, expressing shock over the incident, announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for those who died. Rao also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the repatriation of their bodies to their native places.