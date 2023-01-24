scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Telangana’s new secretariat: Stalin, Soren, Tejashwi among national leaders to attend inauguration on KCR’s birthday

The new secretariat complex, spread across 7 lakh square feet in a 25-acre campus, is estimated to cost over Rs 600 crore.

The building is 278 feet tall and is compliant with modern-day requirements. 9Twitter/@arvindkumar_ias)
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate Telangana’s new secretariat complex, named after Dr B R Ambedkar, between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on February 17, minister for roads and buildings, legislative affairs and housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Tuesday. In the afternoon, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will also hold a mega public meeting at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

In attendance during the ceremony as well as the public meeting will be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav representing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, president of Janata Dal United (JDU) Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, besides social activist-politician Prakash Ambedkar, who is a grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Recently in Khammam, the BRS held a mega rally in which chief ministers of Kerala, Delhi and Punjab — Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann — along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary of CPI D Raja took part and addressed the gathering.

February 17 happens to be CM Rao’s birthday and the time for the inauguration was decided based on Vedic scholars’ suggestions. According to the minister, Vedic scholars will perform vastu puja, chandi yagam and sudarshana yagam before the inauguration of the building. The new secretariat complex, spread across 7 lakh square feet in a 25-acre campus, is estimated to cost over Rs 600 crore.

The building is 278 feet tall and is compliant with modern-day requirements. The old secretariat was demolished in July 2020 citing bad vasthu and unscientific layout of buildings. All ten buildings, including a Nizam-era palace built in 1882 and other places of worship, were razed. The government has now constructed a temple, a church and a mosque within the campus.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad complains of wrist pain, checks into National Cricket Academy

