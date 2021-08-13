scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Telangana may reopen schools from September 1 as Covid cases decline ‘drastically’

As of now, classes are being held online all over the state. The state intends to start classes from class 8 till Intermediate followed by colleges and universities.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: August 13, 2021 4:48:05 pm
Punjab schools, Punjab news, punjab covid testing, Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla, indian express, indian express newsThe state had earlier proposed to reopen on July 1 but after protests by parents and teachers, had postponed it. (File/Representational)

Telangana may reopen schools from September 1 as the Medical Health Department has submitted a report that coronavirus cases have declined drastically and educational institutions can be reopened. The state had earlier proposed to reopen on July 1 but after protests by parents and teachers, had postponed it.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that a final decision would be taken after consulting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Officials said that there is some hesitation as Covid cases in neighbouring states are still not under control and since there is a lot of inter-state movement, the state cannot risk too much.

As of now, classes are being held online all over the state. The state intends to start classes from class 8 till Intermediate followed by colleges and universities. The government will take a decision on starting classes from Class 1 to 7 later. “The plan right now is to start direct teaching from September 1. We have to conduct Intermediate first year exams as soon as possible,” an official said.

