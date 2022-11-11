scorecardresearch
Children’s safety in schools: Telangana govt constitutes 3-member panel to frame guidelines

The order comes close on the heels of a case pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl student at a private school in the city.

The Telangana government has constituted a committee to frame guidelines for safety of children in schools. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal, File)

The Telangana government Thursday evening issued an order constituting a three-member committee for framing guidelines to ensure the safety and security of children in schools, including government, aided and private schools, across the state.

The order comes close on the heels of a case pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl student at a private school in the city. The committee will be chaired by the special chief secretary (labour and employment), and will have the special secretary (women & child development) and additional DGP (women safety wing) Swati Lakra as its members.

Based on a complaint from the parents of the survivor, the school principal and her driver were arrested. While the driver, who enjoyed unrestricted freedom in the school’s day-to-day affairs, was charged with rape, the school principal was charged with negligence.

The school was shut and its recognition cancelled by the state government, though it reinstated the recognition a couple of weeks later as per requests from parents of the 500-odd students studying in the institution.

The recognition was restored temporarily for the current academic year under a new management which would include parents and senior officials of the education department, the order had said.

According to the latest order, dated November 10, the responsibility for the safety and security of the children in the schools lies primarily with the school authorities and it is the bounden duty of the schools to provide an environment to children where they feel safe and free from any form of physical and emotional abuse or harassment.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:33:13 am
