Telangana: School student mowed down by private school bus, another injured

A 13-year-old-student was killed and another injured in Telangana’s Ibrahimpatnam town Tuesday morning in an accident involving a private school bus.

The bus was taking a U-turn and the driver did not see the children trying to cross the road, police said.

Police Inspector R. Saidulu said the deceased was identified as Kajal Kumari.

Abhishek Patel, the injured student, was shifted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The Police Inspector said the accident took place around 8:45 am when the bus belonging to Anglist school was out to pick up the students.

Kajal Kumari and Abhishek Patel, the students of ZP High School Sheriguda, were on their way to school when the incident took place.

The bus driver is absconding. A case has been registered under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).