Telangana names Santhi Kumari as chief secretary after HC reinstates Somesh Kumar to AP cadre

The Telangana government appointed special chief secretary (forests) A Santhi Kumari as the new chief secretary on Wednesday, a day after the Telangana High Court reinstated her predecessor Somesh Kumar to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

While there were other senior officers as well in contention, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appears to have picked Kumari, a 1989-batch IAS officer, considering that she has longer service, till April 2025.

The chief minister’s office also decided to appoint a woman as chief secretary. Kumari’s previous experience of working for four years in Rao’s office also worked in her favour. She played a crucial role in the creation of the Telangana State-Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-IPASS), and the chief minister had appointed her as special secretary of the Industry Chasing Cell in the industries department. In undivided Andhra Pradesh, she served as the backward classes welfare commissioner.

The high court quashed a 2015 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal that allowed Kumar to work in the Telangana cadre although he was allotted to the Andhra cadre, and refused to give him three weeks to approach the Supreme Court.

Immediately after the court order, the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training relieved Kumar from the Telangana cadre and directed him to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by Thursday. He has reportedly decided to do so.

In June 2014, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Kumar was allotted the state cadre by the department. However, he wanted to work in Telangana and approached the CAT in 2015, which found loopholes in the allocation rules and allowed him to work in the newly created state.

The department challenged the CAT order in the high court in 2017 and the case went on till July 7, 2022, when the arguments concluded. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued the judgment on Tuesday sending Kumar back to the Andhra cadre.