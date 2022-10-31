scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Telangana: Four killed in road accident on national highway in Adilabad district

The police said the Suzuki Ertiga car in which the victims were travelling was rammed by a lorry in the rear leading to its crash into a container truck in its front.

Four people were killed in an accident on the national highway in Telangana’s Adilabad district late Sunday night. The driver of the car and three members of a family died on the spot, while another member was left grievously injured. They were returning to Adilabad town from Hyderabad when the accident took place, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Syed Rafathullah Ahmed, 56, his daughter Sabiya Hashmi, 26, nephew Syed Wajahathullah, 17, and driver Shamsuddin, 50. Rafathullah’s younger daughter Zubiya Hashmi, 25, an MBBS student, was admitted into the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm Sunday near the Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor. The police said the Suzuki Ertiga car in which the victims were travelling was rammed by a lorry in the rear leading to its crash into a container truck in its front.

“The car was behind the container truck and was followed by a speeding lorry. The lorry hit the car forcing the latter to ram into the container truck. The drivers of the lorry and container truck are absconding. The deceased were residents of Masood Nagar in Adilabad town,” Rahman Khan, Assistant Sub Inspector and SHO of Gudihathnoor police station, told indianexpress.com.

The injured person is out of danger, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is on, added the police.

The container lorry is registered in Nagaland and the truck has a Tamil Nadu number plate. Efforts are on to trace the drivers, added the police.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 12:13:55 pm
