Telangana rifle shooters offering to cull wild pigs for farmers free of cost: Forest dept

The Telangana Forest department on Thursday informed that it had identified and empanelled 30 rifle shooters for culling wild pigs in the state as a voluntary service to farmers.

The government had recently issued orders empowering over 12,700 Gram Sarpanches as Honorary Wildlife Wardens who can order culling on receipt of a written complaint and due inquiry.

The latest order was dubbed by many as an open invitation to indiscriminate hunting that could impact the local wildlife adversely.

The list of empanelled rifle shooters has been circulated to all the officials of Agriculture, Forests, Horticulture and Panchayat Raj Departments of the state.

A press release from the department said that some members of the panel of shooters met forest officials in Aranya Bhavan, the department headquarters, voicing their concern over the demand for money in lieu of culling wild pigs.

“In a written letter addressed to the Prl. CCF & Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, they have reiterated that they were ready to take up the culling of wild pigs free of cost and, if possible, within 48 hours as and when requested by the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch,” stated the release, according to which the empanelled shooters informed the forest officials that they were not party to the decision of a shooter to request money for culling of wild-pigs in agricultural fields.

“They informed that they will bear the cost of ammunition, travel to the site of culling, by themselves and do not except any remuneration/expenditure from the government,” the release further states.