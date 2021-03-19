Telangana: Retired IPS officer says govt targets honest officers, wants to bring social change

Vinoy Kumar Singh served as the Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons in Telangana between 2014-2019 before being moved out as the Commissioner of Printing and Stationery and thereafter as a director of Telangana State Police Academy. (File)

Six months after he reportedly took voluntary retirement from service, Vinoy Kumar Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has broken his silence and said “honest officers become helpless when the government starts chasing them”.

Singh served as the Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons in Telangana between 2014-2019 before being moved out as the Commissioner of Printing and Stationery and thereafter as a director of Telangana State Police Academy. Six months later, on June 29, 2020, he was shunted out and left without a posting when his superannuation was just five months away. He stresses that he took voluntary retirement.

Since doffing the uniform, he claimed, not only did the state government stop the post-retirement benefits but also slapped him with disciplinary action.

It was in June 2020 that Singh wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking premature retirement on October 2, a month before the actual due date. It was a day before, on October 1, he said, that he had received charge memos for “giving a press statement quoting a news report that Telangana was the most corrupt state and thereby degraded the state”.

On Thursday, when Singh appeared before the media, he maintained he had no complaints against the state government or the Chief Minister but only against the people of Telangana.

“When the government chased, punished, humiliated, and dumped all good, honest, and sincere officers, the people maintained complete silence. Honest officers have no money, no friends, and no supporters. They were helpless, defenseless, and broken when the government started chasing and removing every such officer,” he said.

“There are thousands of sincere officers like me in the government but they were all dumped. And the people kept quiet. I had no alternative but to quit the service,” he added.

Singh is credited for implementation of innovative reforms turning the state prisons department into a profitable institution by focusing on rehabilitation of prisoners during his tenure as the DGP Prisons between 2014 and 201

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he has had to sell his land to meet personal expenses and still has “tonnes of liabilities”.

Presently an advisor on prison reforms to the Punjab government, he said he wanted to work for Telangana and its people.

As a serving IPS officer, he had authored a book criticising the policing system titled “Is it Police? Confessions of a Top Cop.” The book was released in 2014 by Anna Hazare. Asked if he would write a book now, he replies in the negative. “No more books. It is time to act and bring a social change.”

Is he joining politics? “What is there in politics to gain? I have no interest in it. I aim to create a social movement so that no one bad candidate, be it from any party, wins in the election. That is my ultimate goal.” And how does he plan to do that? “I will come out with my plan soon. Maybe, in a month.”

What prompted him to speak out now? He said he had been watching the developments keenly. “I wrote several letters to the government, even after retirement, on how a perceptible change can be brought about in different fields like education, health, and employment, etc. But I got only an ‘I don’t care attitude’ in response,” said Singh, who has been shuttling between Telangana, Punjab, and his home state Bihar.

Singh, an additional D-G rank officer who was in line for promotion for two years then, was also the secretary of the Telangana IPS Association. “I was the odd man out. I left in a huff, in disgust,” he says, even as he claims he has silent support from his former colleagues.