Omicron: Telangana reports first case of local transmission as Hyderabad doctor tests positive

Telangana reported its first instance of local transmission of the Omicron variant of coronavirus Tuesday, when results of genome sequencing of samples of a corporate hospital doctor returned positive for the new variant.

On Tuesday, the health department recorded three more positive cases of the variant from international fliers who arrived in the city from countries that are not categories ‘at-risk’. To date, the state has reported 24 cases of the Omicron variant. Further, the results of samples from 13 others who are positive for Covid-19 are awaited.

After the doctor, an oncologist who treated foreign nationals including an Omicron positive patient on December 16, emerged positive for the same variant, the health department has started tracing his possible contacts including all his cancer patients and colleagues. Their samples are being collected and sent for genome sequencing.

As of date, 9,122 passengers have arrived in Hyderabad from ‘at-risk’ countries. While 59 of them tested positive for Covid-19, samples of only four turned positive for the Omicron variant.

Of all the 24 persons currently admitted to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences after they tested positive for the Omicron variant, as many as 19 are passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from countries that are not declared ‘at-risk’. They are asymptomatic and are being observed under isolation. Their medical condition is stable.

The state health department has advised people to avoid large gatherings and strictly adhere to the Covid protocol in public places. Telangana reported one death and 172 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Regarding vaccination coverage in the state, 2.73 crore persons have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1.67 crore persons have received both doses. According to the health department, while 99 per cent of the target population has received their first dose, 3.82 lakh first doses and 25.9 lakh second doses are still due.

The state government has provided for 27,996 beds in government hospitals, of which 25,390 are converted to oxygen beds. This includes 5,200 paediatric oxygen beds set aside for Covid-19 treatment in government hospitals. Also, the oxygen generation capacity in the state has been enhanced from 135 MT/day to 327 MT/day, according to the health department.