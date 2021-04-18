With over 5,000 new cases, Telangana records highest Covid-19 spike

Health workers in PPE suits treat Covid-19 patients at a Isolation center in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 17 04 2021.

With 5,093 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana recorded its highest single day case spike in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday. Fifteen more people succumbed to the disease. This comes as the state has stalled its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with at least 1,077 government-run centres. The state government has assured to resume these on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that the State was left with stocks of about 2 lakh doses which would last for a day or two. “We are getting about 2.7 lakh doses by Saturday night,” he told reporters.

Till now, over 29.52 lakh vaccines have been administrated. In its phase 2, people above the age of 45 years have received 21.5 lakh first doses and 1.1 lakh second doses so far. The rest of the 6.93 lakh doses were administered to healthcare workers and frontline warriors in phase 1.

As per the medical bulletin issued Sunday morning, the State has an active caseload of 37,037 of which 12,881 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and 24,156 are in either home or institutional quarantine. As many as 3,623 patients are in ICU (in both government and private hospitals) and 6,289 patients are on oxygen support. The number of patients on oxygen beds and ICU beds now amount to 26.76 percent of the active caseload.

While the testing of samples has increased from 38,517 on March 15 to 1,29,637 on April 17, the test positivity rate has gone up from 0.41 percent to 3.92 percent during their period.

“From about 18,000 beds available for COVID treatment in September 2020, we have now doubled the number of beds to 39,000 as of April 16. In the next few days, we are going to increase this number to 53,500,” Rao said.

Amidst a case surge, the government on Friday designated state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad as an exclusive Covid-19 care facility.

Currently, there are 136 government hospitals with 13,734 beds and 796 private hospitals with 29,007 beds, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

In Government hospitals, of the 13,734 beds, 5,133 are regular beds, 6,829 are oxygen beds, and 1,781 are ICU beds. At present, 10,464 of 13734 beds are available to be occupied. Of the 3,279 beds occupied here, 607 patients are in ICU and 2,024 patients are in Oxygen support.

Similarly, in private hospitals, 19,405 of the total 29,007 beds are vacant and available for occupancy. A total of 13,978 regular beds, 8,781 Oxygen beds, and 6,288 ICU beds are arranged. Of them, regular beds are currently occupied by 2,321 patients. As many as 3,016 patients are in ICU and 4,265 are in Oxygen support.

As covid-19 infections continue to rise, the government has decided to restart sanitation drive and spray sodium hypochlorite solution around public places, markets, bus stations, parks, and streets. The Commissioners of Municipalities and Municipal Corporations has been directed to take up sanitation activities in a campaign mode and cover the whole town in periodicity of four days.

In the last 24 hours, 19 of the total 33 districts have reported over 100 cases. Nine of them are districts bordering Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts have reported 488 and 407 cases, the highest spike after Greater Hyderabad which reported 743 new cases.