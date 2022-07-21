Telangana realtor’s murder: Son hired gang to avenge father’s murder 13 years ago, say police

Announcing the arrest of six people in connection with the murder of a realtor recently, the Rachakonda police in Telangana has revealed that the prime suspect paid Rs 30 lakh to a Karnataka-based gang to avenge his father’s killing in 2009.

Ambati Raghupathi alias Raghu, a realtor from Dammaiguda, was murdered on the evening of July 15 at the back of a wine shop. In the police complaint, his wife Swarna Latha named Srikanth Reddy, Rajesh alias Raju and others for the murder due to enmity from the past.

The Jawaharnagar police, investigating the case, arrested four interstate hired killers, along with Srikanth Reddy (33) and Kavadi Rajesh (29), and recovered hunting sickles and knives, one car and a two-wheeler used during the offence.

The other arrested accused were identified as E Manjunadh (45), Mohammad Sadiq (24), Ismail (20), and Sameer Khan (23), all residents of Shimoga district in Karnataka. Following examination of many witnesses and CCTV footage along with technical data, the six suspects were nabbed from a farm owned by Srikanth Reddy at Bommala Ramaram Mandal on July 19, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat Bhagwat said.

According to him, Srikanth Reddy’s father Janga Reddy was killed in 2009 by Raghupathi and his accomplices. Even as a 20-year-old Srikanth bore a grudge against Raghupathi for his father’s murder, the latter continued to insult him in public. Since then he was waiting for an opportunity to kill Raghupathi, the police commissioner said, adding that Srikanth took the help of his late father’s close aide Manjunath in Shimoga to settle scores with Raghupathi. Srikanth reportedly paid Rs 30 lakh to put together a hired gang, sheltered them at an apartment in the town and conducted a couple of recce near the residence of Raghupathi before executing the plan. Raghupathi died on the spot bleeding with injuries after the suspects attacked him on July 15, said the police.