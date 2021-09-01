Telangana: Panchayat organises ‘band baaja’ to welcome students returning to schools after 1.5 years

Gram Panchayat members of Rayalapur village in Telangana organised a ‘band baaja’ to welcome students to the primary school which reopened Wednesday after a gap of one-and-a-half-year.

The Rayalapur Mandal Parishad Primary School was shut on March 25 last year when the Covid-19 lockdown was clamped and, like all schools, remained shut since.

“Today morning it was time for a bit of a celebration. The students were returning to school after a long time so the panchayat members decided to organise a welcome for them. The school was decked up and a ‘band baaja’ party beat drums and led the students from the road to the school. The students, who were eager to be in school, enjoyed it,” Siddi Ramulu, the headmaster of the school who joined in welcoming the students, said.

“Today, 36 of the 82 students studying in Classes I to V attended classes, and I am hopeful that in the coming days all the students will return,” Ramulu said.

Across the state, all the government schools reopened today with 50% or less attendance. At private schools, only teaching and non-staff had to report but no students.

As per the Covid-19 protocols and directions issued by the Telangana High Court, the teachers and staff at government schools donned masks and kept sanitisers handy.

“If any anyone, including students, are found without masks, we are giving them one to wear,” said G Yadaiah, a teacher at Lingampally MPP School. At many government schools in Hyderabad and peripheral areas, parents arrived in the morning to check whether the schools were open or not and then went back and brought their kids. “Some students arrived even after 10am but we are just happy that they are back to school. The students are also very eager and enthusiastic to be back to their classes,” a teacher at Hyderguda MPP School said.

At private schools, there were no students. “Parents have taken a wait and watch stance. They feel that it is not safe yet to send their children to school. They prefer online classes as of now. When the government announced on August 24 that schools will reopen from today, a few private schools issued a circular and a declaration that the schools will not be responsible if children get infected while at school. This seems to have put off most of the parents,” an administrator of a techno school said.