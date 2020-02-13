Telangana: Rape accused dies after car spins out of control during police chase

Confirming the incident, police said three persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody after a woman in her thirties complained of sexual assault in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. Confirming the incident, police said three persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody after a woman in her thirties complained of sexual assault in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Within hours after allegedly raping a woman, the two accused on Wednesday met with a road accident while escaping police in Sangareddy district of Telangana. One of them died on the spot.

Confirming the incident, police said three persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody after a woman in her thirties complained of sexual assault in the district on Tuesday.

The victim said she was travelling with her son on a public bus from Bidar in Karnataka to Suryapet, with several gutkha sachets for sale, when two men, pretending to be policemen in civil clothes, searched her bag at Pastapur crossroads at around 8.30 pm. The men forced the woman to deboard the bus on the pretext that she was being taken under arrest for illegal transport of gutkha products.

The sale of gutka products is banned in the state.

The woman alleged she was taken to an abandoned area by one of the accused and sexually assaulted. Based on her complaint, Zaheerabad police registered a case and began a probe into the incident.

The cops later identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and traced them to Bidar.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Superintendent of Police of Medak district, Chandana Deepti, who is in charge of Sangareddy, said one of the accused was picked up from Bidar. “The two other accused met with an accident. One of them died on the spot,” she said.

According to a statement issued by Zaheerabad DSP, the deceased accused was identified as Kanaganti Soma Chary (45) from Kazipet. The other accused persons are his brother, Kanaganti Bhrama Chary (38), and Bandi Pavan Kumar (29).

It was during a vehicle checking operation at a junction on Wednesday morning that police came across the suspects’ vehicle. “Looking at the police, Bhrama and Soma perhaps got scared and sped away. Bhrama, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the vehicle at Mahabathpur village. They met with an accident in which Soma was killed on spot. This was around 9.30-10 am,” the SP said.

The cop also said that the investigation will continue and a charge sheet with be filed. The accused were also involved in other offences like murder and extortion in the past, she added.

Pavan Kumar was earlier accused in a murder case and Bhrama Chary had earlier served five years imprisonment in another case.

