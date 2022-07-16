Telangana rains: KCR to conduct aerial survey, Governor to reach flood-affected areas on train

With heavy rain inundating many areas of the state, the Telangana government is concerned about the outbreak of communicable diseases in flood affected areas, especially in and around submerged places of river Godavari.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Medical and Health minister T Harish Rao to hold review meetings with the district medical officials and doctors of the flood-affected areas and prepare a contingency plan. A meeting was held Saturday in which health department officials have been asked to open health camps in the areas affected by the floods and conduct tests on people having fever or symptoms of any other disease. Harish Rao directed all doctors to cancel leaves and attend their duties without fail. Arrangements are being made to conduct the medical tests at the camps and the supply of medicine.

Harish Rao instructed State Medical Director G Srinivas Rao and Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy to rush to the flood-affected Kothagudem and Macherial districts and direct medical operations there. The two officials were directed to organise medical camps in coordination with the officials.

The CM’s Office said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct an aerial survey Sunday morning to assess the damages due to incessant rains in the Godavari catchment zones. The aerial survey on Godavari will be conducted between Kadem project and Bhadrachalam. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will also join the Chief Minister in the survey.

National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and district rescue and relief teams have been rushed to the flood-affected areas and at least 20,000 people have been moved to safer locations as the flood in the Godavari inundated low-lying areas. A team of 100 Army jawans have also joined the rescue works.

In a move that may once again cause friction with the state government, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to visit the flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Sunday.

Despite her scheduled visit to attend President Ram Nath Kovind’s farewell dinner in New Delhi Saturday, the Governor spoke to the President and apprised him of the severe flood situation in the state.

The Governor also informed about the urgency in visiting the flood-affected areas in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

“Moved by the plight of the flood-affected people in and around Bhadrachalam, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan cancelled her visit to New Delhi. The Governor will board the train at Secunderabad railway station late on Saturday night and will arrive in Manuguru early on Sunday morning. The Governor has also instructed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and ESIC Medical College teams to offer medical and other relief measures to the people in shelter camps and in other flood affected areas,” a statement from the Governor’s office said.

The Governor is likely to visit shelter camps and will interact with the people and mobilise the relief supplies from the IRCS and other philanthropic agencies and individuals.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has also appealed to the people and other organisations to come to the aid of the flood-affected people by generously donating, carrying out relief measures and for extending possible humanitarian help to the needy.