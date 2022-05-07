Telangana: Rahul Gandhi meets NSUI students in jail, visits Sanjeevaiah Park

On the second day of his Telangana visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Sanjeevaiah Park dedicated to former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeeevaiah and paid homage to him Saturday. He also met 18 National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members, including its president Balmoor Venkat, at the Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The NSUI members were arrested last week for protesting against Osmania University’s decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus and interact with the students. The department of jails gave permission to Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy to meet the activists who were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court. Hundreds of NSUI and Youth Congress activists as well as Congress leaders and workers converged outside the jail to show support amid heavy security cover. Gandhi interacted with the jailed activists for around 10-15 minutes.

Later in the afternoon, the Congress leader will visit Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, to meet with Congress leaders to devise strategy for the 2023 assembly polls and the roadmap for the party in the state.

Sources say that Gandhi will try to address the infighting in the party and interact with leaders and district coordinators and discuss poll strategy.

The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2022

On Friday evening, Gandhi addressed a massive public meeting at Warangal where he promised loan waiver for farmers and a slew of sops. He told the massive crowd that in Chhattisgarh, Congress had promised to pay Rs 2,500 per quintal for rice and it realised its promise . In Telangana, he said, if the Congress comes to power, the government will purchase turmeric at Rs 12,000 per quintal. Ruling out an electoral alliance with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Gandhi said that the Congress will defeat the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party in the elections next year.

LIVE: In solidarity with the farmers of Telangana, addressing #RaithuSangharshanaSabha in Warangal https://t.co/TepCgoGs0o — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2022

He announced the ‘Warangal Declaration’, promising to accept all the demands of the farmers, including minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and loan-waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, if the Congress is voted to power.