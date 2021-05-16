Telangana: Rachakonda police launch oxygen cylinder bank for Covid-19 patients

Rachakonda police in Telangana, along with the Rachakonda Security Council, launched an Oxygen Cylinder Bank on Saturday. The initiative, christened, Praana Vayu Seva, lets a citizen in need of oxygen cylinders obtain one without hassles.

Launching the program, Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said anyone in need can call Rachakonda Covid Control Room at 9490617234 and fill in the request form, duly upload the supporting documents, and obtain the cylinder for a limited period. The oxygen cylinders are sponsored by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Lions Club, Hetch Foundation, Second Chance Foundation.

The police also launched a web portal for plasma donors and appealed to the citizens to call up the Covid control room at 9490617234 and avail the services being provided by Rachakonda police.

According to him, about 70 percent of the requests received at the Covid control room are regarding plasma requirements. As convalescent plasma therapy is widely prescribed by doctors for the treatment of the Covid 19 patients, there is a huge demand for plasma. “While Rachakonda Police is trying to reach out to whomever possible, the huge demand can be met only if more donors come forward,” he said.

The webpage (https://donateplasma.rksc.in) developed in association with Rachakonda Security Council lets donors, as well as those in need of plasma, register themselves. The Rachakonda Covid Control Room and volunteers of RKSC will match the donor with the request and address the need. The CP stressed that a person who recovered from COVID can donate plasma every 15 days and 400 ml of plasma from one such donor can save two lives. So far, 77 personnel of Rachakonda Police have donated plasma to those in need.