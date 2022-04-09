Telangana pubs get ‘follow rules or shut up shop’ warning against drugs trade

Telangana Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud has asked pubs and bars in Hyderabad not to allow drugs on their premises at any cost or leave Hyderabad and the state. “We will not spare anyone. If need be, we will shut down everything by issuing a government order. It is not about the revenues, but the name and reputation of the state are more important to us,” he said at a meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of a recent drug bust where the Hyderabad police raided a pub at the Radisson Blu hotel. In the early hours of April 3, the police raided the Pudding & Mink pub and detained 148 people, including relatives of several politicians and actors, and arrested the pub manager, Mahadaram Anil Kumar, and one of the partners of the pub, Abhishek Vuppala. Other accused, Arjun Veeramachineni and Kiran Raju, are absconding.

Held a high level review meeting with the Managements of pubs & bars at Tourism Plaza Hotel in Begumpet & informed that stern action will be taken if drug usage is found in any of the establishments. pic.twitter.com/PMoSf23Rwm — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) April 9, 2022

The minister directed all pubs and bars to immediately install CCTV cameras to cover their entire premises and to maintain footage for at least a month and a half. He directed them to link the cameras with the excise department. “Those pubs with no cameras will be temporarily shut down and will be allowed to operate only after fixing cameras. All 61 pubs in Hyderabad should have cameras linked with the department,” Goud said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, commissioner of the excise department, said that the licence of the Radisson Blu pub had been cancelled. “For a small incentive on a particular day, don’t spoil your chances of having a long-term option [to do business]. Don’t be short-sighted. We will be ruthless,” he said. Stating that it is in the interest of the managements to ensure drugs are not allowed on their premises, the commissioner said, “Ensure there is a surveillance room on your premises where a designated staff member is watching the CCTV footage randomly. Just having CCTV cameras and video recording is not sufficient,” he added.

A similar meeting was held on January 30.

The commissioner assured the pubs and bars that no such meeting would be held in the future. “A licence to operate 24 hours is meant for the consumption and service of liquor for tourism purposes and is not a blanket permission to hold events till 4 o’clock in the morning,” he said.