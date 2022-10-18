Telangana: 75-year-old priest, son killed on suspicion of performing ‘sorcery’, say police

The Rachakonda police in Telangana Tuesday announced the arrest of five persons in connection with the recent murder of a senior citizen and his son at their home in Hyderabad’s Uppal. Three others, including the mother of the main accused, are yet to be arrested. Narasimha, 75, a priest, and his son Srinivas, 35, were hacked to death by two unidentified assailants on the morning of October 14 morning. According to police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the motive of the murder is suspected sorcery.

Addressing media persons, Bhagwat said the main accused Likki Vinay Yogender Reddy, 31, suspected Narasimha of performing sorcery and blamed him for his ill health and lack of stability in life. Vinay has known Narasimha for a long time and used to call him taatha (grandpa). He was attracted to the rituals Narasimha performed and, in 2016, sought his help to clear the test for a sub-inspector’s job. He was superstitious and believed that he could achieve anything if Narasimha performed a puja, Bhagwat said.

Although he paid Rs 6 lakh to Narasimha for a ritual and Rs 12.5 lakh to another person on his instruction, he could not clear the examination. While he managed to get Rs 12.5 lakh returned, Narasimha refused to pay back Rs 6 lakh. Later, despite the grudge he bore against Narasimha, he got him to perform another ritual against a contractor who refused to pay him back his investment of Rs 13.5 lakh. After the puja, the contractor paid half the amount and Narasimha collected Rs 1.9 lakh as his fee claiming his role in it. Unable to settle down in life, Vinay even went to Australia on the advice of Narasimha but had to return owing to the pandemic. Since then, he tried to persuade Narasimha to return the Rs 6 lakh he had paid him for the SI examination, Bhagwat said.

As Narasimha continued to avoid him, Vinay started to suspect Narasimha’s role in his sickness as well as his mental and financial suffering. He felt bad vibes around pournami days and started to believe that Narasimha was performing black magic on him, said the police commissioner, adding that Vinay hence decided to do away with the old priest with help from his friends Bala Krishna and Jagadeesh, who brought Ganvaya Ram and Gaikwad Shyam too. They moved into a hostel opposite Narasimha’s house, watched his movements, conducted a recce of the locality, and waited for an opportunity, the investigation found.

“At around 5.45 am on Friday, as Narasimha was alone outside the home, Vinay and Bala Krishna attacked him with sickles. When Srinivas came to rescue his father, he was also stabbed to death,” said Bhagwat. The police seized the sickle and knife used in the offence and the blood-stained shirt of Bala Krishna. The role of Vinay’s mother was being examined as she washed the blood-stained shirt of her son to help him evade arrest.

Along with Vinay, the police arrested Yalla Bala Krishna, 33; Lal Jagadesh Goud, 36; Ganvaya Ram, 56; and Gaikawad Shayam Sundar, 42. A case under Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 212 (Harbouring offender), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 120B (Criminal conspiracy) read with Sections 149 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (1) (b) of the Indian Arms Act has been registered at the Uppal police station.