Telangana power official suspended for criticising employer in Facebook live video

Rao said he has been fighting against corruption since the time he joined the discom in 1998 to improve the organisation. (Facebook) Rao said he has been fighting against corruption since the time he joined the discom in 1998 to improve the organisation. (Facebook)

A whistleblower who went live on Facebook for criticising his employer regarding the policy matters and also made allegations against certain engineers was suspended by the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Telangana State (TSSPDCL).

D Koteshwar Rao, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) at the office of chief general manager (HRD) had also told a vernacular daily that the TSSPDCL management is silent regarding the allocation of 4,769 fencing works to a single contractor on nomination basis, the value of works being more than Rs 30 crore.

According to the suspension order, Rao had “unauthorisedly gone live on Facebook on February 4 without obtaining permission from the management and has given a lengthy speech making allegations against certain engineers of TSSPDCL for awarding 4,769 contract works to one contractor, ie; M/s Pradeep Electricals with enhanced rates for execution of fencing works near electrical transformers.”

Rao was placed under suspension also for “making allegations against the management and department to the reporter of February 4 and February 6 respectively in breach of rules and regulations and thereby brought disrepute to the management and tarnished the image of TSSPDCL”.

The officer’s acts, according to the order, amount to misconduct under Regulation 4 of APSE Board Employees Conduct Regulations and Regulation 6 of APSE Board Employees Discipline and Appeal Regulations as adopted by TSSPDCL for contravention of Regulation 4 (xiii), (xxxvii), (xx) read with regulation 4 (xliv) and Regulation 6 (xxvi) and (xliii).

Rao shall continue to remain under suspension till the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the charges.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rao said he has been fighting against corruption since the time he joined the discom in 1998 to improve the organisation.

“I pointed out irregularities to the tune of hundreds of crores in the discom without doing any physical works. Even after suspension, I stand by the allegations I have made. I have received several awards during my service, including the ‘theft shooter’ award from JMD vigilance and security, APTRANSCO in the past. I could not get relief from the vigilance wing too.”

Stating that he is ready to face any inquiry, Rao asked: “If I am a blackmailer like what they say, why will I come on Facebook LIVE?” He reiterated that the intention was not to defame the department but to bring the corruption issues to the notice of the chief minister.

The calls to TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy went unanswered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd