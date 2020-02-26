Telangana: Video of policeman thrashing father of deceased girl goes viral, SP assures ‘suitable action’

Screengrab of the video that went viral. (Source: Twitter/ @KTRTRS) Screengrab of the video that went viral. (Source: Twitter/

Two days after a first-year student- B Sandhya Rani committed suicide, by hanging herself in the hostel bathroom of Narayana Junior College in Patancheru in Telangana, a video of police, allegedly, mistreating the father of the deceased has gone viral.

In the video, the father S Chandrasekhar, who had registered a case of negligence against the college management on Tuesday, was kicked by a police constable when he attempted to block the policemen from carrying the body to the Government Area hospital in Patancheru. Chandrasekhar was also seen falling on the feet of the police and appealing them to leave alone his daughter’s body.

Explaining the turn of events, SP of Sangareddy district Chandana Deepti said, “the girl committed suicide day before yesterday. Her body was in the mortuary and some agitators, some kith and kin of hers, broke the glass of mortuary today and tried to take the body to the main road to possibly stop the traffic. Police tried to bring it back and in the process, her father tried to obstruct police. One of the policemen seems to have kicked him. The video has been examined and action has been initiated.”

Ensuring that suitable action will be taken against the police constable in question, she said, “the police were trying to prevent the agitators taking law into their own hands at the mortuary, yet suitable action will be taken for any wilful misbehavior exhibited by the officers on duty, as alleged in the video.”

However, the circle inspector of BDL Bhanur police station Ram Reddy called the incident “unfortunate” adding that the video clipping does not show what led to the incident.

“Stones were pelted at us. They broke open the doors of mortuary and tried to take away the body forcibly. They wanted to take away the body to the college hostel and sit on a protest demanding justice. We had to take the body back from them and in the process, it happened accidentally,” said the inspector adding that the body will be handed over to the parents once the postmortem examination is complete.

The kin of the deceased has been protesting over the inaction of the police in the case. Stating that there is no police inaction in the investigation, Deepti added, “as per the contents of the complaint, a case has been registered under section 304A of IPC. The investigation has to happen first. Prima facie it’s a suicide. PME was done only today. We are awaiting the report. Unless the investigation concludes, you can’t say anything”.

