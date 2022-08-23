Amid pandemic challenges, Telangana raises army of 3,300 student cyber ambassadors

When P Bharath Reddy, a Class 10 student at Telangana State Model School in Suryapet district’s Mattampally village, 200 km away from the state capital, recently received a message on his smartphone requesting him to pay Rs 10,000 to activate a work-from-home job offer, he could immediately ignore the message with a smirk. Later, when his 49-year-old neighbour almost fell for a message offering a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, Bharath listed out to her what he identified as red flags in it. “She came to me as I am a cyber ambassador now. There were so many red flags in the message. These messages are nothing but a scam,” he said.

In the latter half of 2020, as young adolescents were further exposed to the world of the internet and technology during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, a rather disturbing trend was observed by officers in Telangana Police. While students depended on their gadgets for attending classes, they were often falling prey to cyber predators and equally vulnerable to becoming one in the future, said Swati Lakra, additional director general of police (women’s safety). Nearly two years later, the first batch of 3,300 government school students, like Bharath, from 33 districts of the state ‘graduated’ as cyber ambassadors in August 2022 after completing a 10-month-long course.

Kashish Singh, another high school student from Hyderabad’s Mahboobia Government Girls High School, said she is now a cyber ambassador for life. Till recently, Kashish did not know to use a smartphone or the internet, nor did she have a Facebook or Instagram account. Now, aware of how to stay safe from the dangers of the internet, the Class 9 student said cyber safety and security awareness has become a part of her life and a regular topic during her interactions with others. “If bullied online or scammed by cyber criminals, the first thing to remember is to not panic,” she said.

As part of the Cyber Congress initiative taken up by the women’s safety wing of the Telangana Police, two high school students each were identified from 50 schools in all 33 districts, along with one mentor teacher from each school, officials said. The police roped in the state education department, cyber security expert Rakshit Tandon as knowledge partner, cyber security trainers, NGO partners and tech teams to prepare the curriculum as well as an exclusive learning management system (LMS) to bring all stakeholders on a single platform.

The schools were divided into batches, the curricula into modules, and over 80 sessions in the next 10 months, the students were trained to become cyber ambassadors. “We have started the initiative with government school students and the programme is driven by our trained SHE Teams personnel from across the state. All these students will now train their classmates, schoolmates, parents, relatives and community. They will also be part of our awareness programmes,” said ADGP Lakra.

Sharing his experience as one of the two trainers under the programme, Sai Satish said most students were naive about the internet but well-versed with online games such as PUBG. “Many of them lost their Facebook and Instagram accounts to hackers while playing the Free Fire game, an alternative to PUBG. They have been investing a lot of time in different kinds of applications from which they don’t gain any knowledge. To start with, it was important to make them aware of the dangers and how to behave on the internet,” said Satish, who is the CEO of a software company.

The students were first taught how they should approach any news that they received on WhatsApp or any social media platform. “We asked all students to validate a message they received using the THINK mantra,” he said. THINK stands for cross-checking the message for the Truth, and ensuring it is Helpful, Inspiring and Necessary to share. “It needs to be a Kind message as well. Only if it meets these criteria, should it be forwarded. Also, we told them that the keyboard does not give the right to abuse others,” Satish added.

Another trainer for the sessions, Sailaja Vadlamudi, who is the founder of Bengaluru-based Women In Cyber Security and Privacy (WICSP), said that while none of the students had a clue about cyber safety and security at the beginning, they had started answering each other’s questions by the third or fourth session.

“We noticed that these children download apps without being aware of the permissions they give to the apps. We had to explain, for example, why a ‘spelling app’ would need access to their contacts or call log history. It was about sensitising students that their data has the value of gold and that they should not lose it,” said Vadlamudi. Students received training on topics such as phishing through QR code frauds, KYC frauds, OTP frauds, cyberbullying and spreading of fake news, and preventing hacking of devices, identifying red flags while downloading apps, protecting passwords, and cyber laws as well.

Through assignments and activity-based learning sessions, the students were asked to go out to their schoolmates, neighbours and relatives to create awareness. M Manikanta Hemanth, a Class 10 student of Raj Bhavan Government High School in Hyderabad said he has already created about 25 groups. “I have reached out to about 700 people, including students from my school and nearby schools, and also people living in the neighbourhood. I have selected students who can continue to spread awareness in schools even after I complete class 10 and leave,” said Hemanth, who added that he was able to protect his sister from a cyber predator who sought her personal details over Instagram recently.

Most cyber ambassadors have similar experiences to share. Bharath said his entire class has been facing cyberbullying over Instagram messages. “The bully is sending abusive and vulgar messages to all of us. Girls have received videos. We followed the account first as it had one of our classmate’s photos. Now we are unable to block the account. I have told my friends not to engage with or provoke the bully and not share any details until we find the person,” Bharath said.

ADGP Lakra added that the initiative will continue and over 2,000 schools have been already identified for phase 2, to be kicked off soon. “We have identified a few areas for improvement and would cover all government schools, including social welfare residential schools in phase 2,” she said. Trainer Vadlamudi added, “We have not only created cyber ambassadors but also next-generation leaders. I can proudly say they are no less than any corporate school students.”