Telangana police begin search for MoS Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case, he moves court

The Telangana police are looking for BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 8, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police has said.

“We have started the manhunt today, and the accused was not found in any of his usual places of being,” Commissioner of Police M Ramesh told The Indian Express.

Bhageerath, meanwhile, moved the Telangana High Court for interim bail in the case. The vacation bench of the court posted the matter for hearing on May 14.