Telangana police begin search for MoS Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case, he moves court

The Telangana police are looking for BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 8, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police has said.
“We have started the manhunt today, and the accused was not found in any of his usual places of being,” Commissioner of Police M Ramesh told The Indian Express.
Bhageerath, meanwhile, moved the Telangana High Court for interim bail in the case. The vacation bench of the court posted the matter for hearing on May 14.
Bhageerath was booked by the Pet Basheerabad police based on a complaint from the girl’s family, alleging that he sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse last year. He was booked under BNS sections pertaining to assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment, as well as the POCSO Act.
“Using call data records, we are tracking the accused. We are sure to nab him soon,” Ritiraj, the supervising officer and DCP, Kukatpally, told the media on Tuesday.
On the day that he was booked, Bhageerath had lodged a complaint against the girl for allegedly harassing and blackmailing him. An FIR to this effect was registered by the Karimnagar I Town police.
According to the FIR, Bhageerath claimed to have met the girl through a common friend. He claimed he “went to family functions, gatherings and temple visits with her family on their invitation”. “The family coerced and intimidated me to marry her,” the complaint reads. The girl’s family threatened to file a harassment complaint against him and demanded Rs 5 crore, and Bhageerath paid them Rs 50,000, the complaint reads.
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Bandi Sanjay Kumar has not responded to these allegations. The state’s opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), meanwhile, mounted an attack on the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “shielding” the accused.
Revanth has asked a senior woman IPS officer to supervise the investigation. On Monday, he said that the officer will follow all measures to arrest the accused. “We will follow the due course of law in this case, just like any other case,” the CM said. The BJP has called the case “politically motivated”.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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