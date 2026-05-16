Telangana cops issue Look Out Circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

Bandi Kumar's son Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting the survivor between October and December 2025. (Express Photo)

Telangana Police issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) on Saturday against Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, in connection with a POCSO case registered against him, Special Investing Officer in the case and Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj told The Indian Express.

The LoC is meant to prevent the accused from leaving the country. “Efforts are on to trace him. We are on the job,” Ritiraj said.

Telangana police, meanwhile, conducted searches for the 23-year-old accused at his father’s home in Karimnagar, his relative’s home in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, and his friends’ homes in Yousufguda, among other locations.