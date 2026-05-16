Telangana cops issue Look Out Circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

Telangana police conducted searches for the 23-year-old accused at his father's home in Karimnagar, among other places

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: May 16, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Bandi Sai Bhageerath POCSO caseBandi Kumar's son Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting the survivor between October and December 2025. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Telangana Police issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) on Saturday against Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, in connection with a POCSO case registered against him, Special Investing Officer in the case and Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj told The Indian Express.

The LoC is meant to prevent the accused from leaving the country. “Efforts are on to trace him. We are on the job,” Ritiraj said.

Telangana police, meanwhile, conducted searches for the 23-year-old accused at his father’s home in Karimnagar, his relative’s home in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, and his friends’ homes in Yousufguda, among other locations.

The searches were conducted a day after Telangana High Court refused to give interim relief from arrest to Bhageerath.

Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old between October and December 2025. The two had allegedly met through mutual friends earlier in June 2025.

In a complaint lodged at the Petbasheerabad police station on May 8, the girl’s mother alleged that Bhageerath subjected her to repeated sexual abuse and emotional blackmail. According to the complaint, Bhageerath allegedly isolated her and controlled her educational career decisions.

Police initially booked Bhageerath under charges of assault or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, along with provisions of the POCSO Act. Later, once the girl’s statement was recorded, the police added the charge of aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments