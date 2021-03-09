Telangana Police launch ‘QR Code Complaint System’ for women safety

Launching the system, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said it is not only a simple and easy to use solution but also ensures a secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Telangana State Police on Monday launched a ‘QR Code Complaint System’ so that women can easily lodge complaints against harassment.

Women can scan the QR codes installed at various public places to lodge a complaint. Launching the system, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said it is not only a simple and easy to use solution but also ensures a secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

Women who are subject to any kind of harassment in public places, offices, during travel, online/social media, phone etc can use the system. One needs to merely scan through QR Codes and provide relevant information. According to the police, the issue will be routed to the SHE Team office concerned for further processing as per departmental guidelines.

The system provides police with robust analytics in the background that helps the SHE Team office to assess hotspots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing, said a statement from the office of the DGP.

The system also seeks service feedback from users on key performance indicators of the SHE Team staff in the areas of response, issue resolution, professional behaviour etc. While citizens will get a voice to express their opinion on the service availed, the department will get an opportunity to identify areas of improvement as well as reward best performing units, the statement added.