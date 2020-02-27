Telangana police constable who kicked father of deceased teen suspended

Screengrab of the video that went viral. (Source: Twitter/@KTRTRS) Screengrab of the video that went viral. (Source: Twitter/@KTRTRS)

Telangana police constable, who was seen kicking the father of a student who allegedly committed suicide, in a video that went viral on Wednesday, was placed under suspension on Thursday. The order was issued by State Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali.

“Police Officer N Sridhar PC-349, who is seen kicking the father of the deceased, in the Patancheru incident of 26.02.2020, is placed under suspension,” said DGP M Mahendar Reddy.

According to child-rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham, who approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission against alleged police atrocity and inaction against the college management, the 16-year-old Sandhya Rani, a junior intermediate student of Narayana Junior College in Velimela died under suspicious circumstances and that the parents of the deceased believe it is a clear case of negligence on part of the college management.

The President of Balala Hakkula Sangham Achutha Rao, in his petition, demanded termination of the police constable from service and said stringent action should be taken against the sub-inspector present at the time of the incident. The NGO also demanded SHRC’s intervention in directing the board of Intermediate Education to initiate action against Narayana Junior college.

The SHRC has now sought a report on the matter from SP Sangareddy by March 27, 2020.

The Sangareddy SP(in-charge) Chandana Deepthi had earlier said that the constable was “attached to district police headquarters and suitable action would be initiated against him for ‘willful misbehavior’.”

According to Deepthi, the father and mother of the deceased student were obstructing policemen from bringing the body back to hospital mortuary after a few persons forcefully took away the freezer box to the main road to possibly obstruct vehicular traffic and protest.

A group of relatives, friends and student activists had staged a protest outside the area hospital in Patancheru where the deceased body was shifted for postmortem examination. Demanding justice for Sandhya Rani, a group barged into the mortuary premises and took away the freezer box carrying the body, police said.

According to the police complaint lodged by the father Chandrasekhar in BDL Bhanur police station, the college management did not inform the parents even as their daughter had taken seriously ill and also failed to provide adequate medical assistance to her.

B Sandhya Rani, a first-year intermediate student, committed suicide, by hanging herself in the hostel bathroom of Narayana Junior College in Patancheru in Telangana on Monday.

