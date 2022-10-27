Telangana Police arrest ‘BJP agents’ who tried to woo TRS MLAs, seize cash; BJP calls it a political drama

With hardly a week left for the Munugode bypoll, the Telangana Police Wednesday night seized a huge amount of cash from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad that was “meant to be offered to four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to quit their party” by ‘BJP agents’, officials said.

During the raid, they also arrested Delhi-based Sateish Sharma, 33, alias Ramachandra Bharathi, a priest at a temple in Haryana’s Faridabad; D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh; and Nandakumar, a Hyderabad-based businessman, who were present at the farmhouse at Aziz Nagar in Moinabad.

According to reports, cash to the tune of Rs 15 crore cash was seized from a car at the farmhouse and the accused were in touch with MLAs Pilot Rohith Reddy, B Harshvardhan Reddy, G Balraju, and Rega Kantha Rao.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra told the media that police raided the farmhouse on a tip-off from TRS MLAs who told the police that they were being lured to leave the party led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The commissioner said that the MLAs informed the police that the three persons who were present at the farmhouse lured them with offers of money, work contracts, and positions to rebel against the ruling party. He said action would be taken against the accused as per the law and the investigation is in progress.

This is a conspiracy against KCR ji's Government by BJP's big leaders 👇🏾#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/8x9tPn1TM9 — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) October 26, 2022

While the TRS leaders have claimed that the four MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore each by BJP agents, BJP leaders have distanced themselves from the alleged poaching attempts.

A bypoll is scheduled to be held at the Munugode assembly segment scheduled on November 3, after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit Congress and joined the BJP a few months ago. Reddy is now contesting from BJP against former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Palvai Sravanthi Reddy of Congress.

TRS social media convenor M Krishank tweeted that “it was a conspiracy against KCR Ji’s Government by BJP’s big leaders” (sic) and shared photographs of the arrested persons with union minister G Kishan Reddy. The post was also retweeted by Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Y Satish Reddy, also TRS party’s social media convenor, tweeted a video with the caption “Amit Shah’s failed attempt in #Telangana, Caught red-handed bribing MLAs to switch party!” The party’s followers started to trend “#TelanganaNotForSale” on Twitter.

Amit Shah’s failed attempt in #Telangana, Caught red handed bribing MLAs to switch party! 👇 #TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/fxS60dktDG — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has termed the development as a political drama scripted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay told reporters Wednesday night that people were laughing at the development orchestrated by the CM. He demanded the CM release complete footage of CCTV cameras from Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s official residence, in the last three days. The BJP president blamed the CM for attempting to taint “Hindu dharma” by involving seers and priests in the alleged “political drama”.

BJP leader and party’s national vice-president D K Aruna said it was “another drama” by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Twitter, she blamed Rao for “cheap politics” and that no one is going to believe the “cinema-like” story being doled out ahead of the bypoll and demanded the chief minister to swear before Yadadari Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy deity that he has no role in the development.

చిల్లర రాజకీయాలు చేయడంలో దిట్ట ఐన కెసిఆర్ ఆడిన మరో నాటకమే "నలుగురు ఎమ్మెల్యేల కొనుగోలు" తెరాస నాయకుని ఫాం హౌస్ లో ఉన్న వారికి బిజెపి సభ్యత్వం కెసిఆర్ ఇచ్చిండా? తెరాస పార్టీ ఇచ్చిందా? ఈ నాటకంలో కెసిఆర్ పాత్ర లేదనుకుంటే యాదాద్రి లక్ష్మీనరసింహస్వామి సాక్షిగా ప్రమాణం చేసే దమ్ముందా? pic.twitter.com/FTWb2mDbVW — D K Aruna (@aruna_dk) October 26, 2022

Responding to the development, BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri said the four TRS MLAs “would not win another election and won’t get Rs 100, forget about Rs 100 crore.” He blamed the TRS leadership for the “drama” and demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of Telangana High Court to find out the source of cash.

Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tweeted asking who would pay Rs 100 crore each to the four TRS MLA who won’t deserve even Rs 100.