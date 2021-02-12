Telangana: Police add gangrape, assault charges in college student abduction case

The police have identified the accused as Anup Shivnarayan Pazare (33), resident of Fursungi area in Pune and a native of Nagpur.

A day after a college student was abducted and allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver before she was traced, the police have now included charges of gangrape, assault and use of criminal force to disrobe the victim in addition to kidnap charges.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Medchal-Malkajigiri district and a manhunt is on to trace four persons accused of abduction and rape of the victim.

The police Friday morning denied taking four persons into custody in connection to the case. “We will question a lot of people but that doesn’t mean one should jump to conclusions. There are some contradictions in the case. As soon as that is clear, we will come out and announce the details,” a senior police officer told indianexpress.com.

Following the statements from the victim, the police on Thursday altered the case and added charges of gangrape, assault, and use of criminal force to disrobe the victim in addition to kidnap charges.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, and the investigation into the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 376D (gangrape), 365 (kidnap), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 354B (assault or criminal force with an intent to disrobe the victim) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a press release Thursday night, the police informed that “scientific investigation is in progress and the victim’s health is stable. More than 10 teams are assisting the Investigation Officer.”

According to the police, after a dial-100 distress call was received on Wednesday evening, the victim was traced ‘in limited hours’ and sent for medical care. “She was unable to give her statement immediately due to trauma. On 11th February, the IO has recorded her detailed statement and also she has undergone medical examination,” said the press release.



The victim, an undergraduate student, according to the DCP, was returning from college and after alighting from the bus, she took a shared autorickshaw to go home. She was accompanied by a college senior and two other passengers at that time. After they all deboarded, she realised that the autorickshaw started to speed up. Sensing trouble, she immediately called up her mother and informed her this, the DCP told reporters.

Meanwhile, the auto driver stopped the vehicle at an isolated place where another man was waiting in a maruti van. She was moved to another isolated location by the duo and joined by another two persons.