scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Telangana police: 1,300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.8 crore seized

Two people who were transporting the consignment from Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district to Telangana were arrested and two others are absconding.

Two Madhya Pradesh residents, Narendra Harijan (29) and Chandresh Saketh (32), who were transporting the consignment in a truck from the agency areas of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district to parts of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were arrested, police said.

The Rachakonda police in Telangana on Thursday announced the seizure of 1,300 kg of cannabis, worth about Rs 2.8 crore, in a major operation against interstate transport and supply of the contraband.

Two Madhya Pradesh residents, Narendra Harijan (29) and Chandresh Saketh (32), who were transporting the consignment in a truck from the agency areas of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district to parts of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were arrested, police said.

Following a tip-off, the accused were nabbed by officials of the Hayathnagar police station when they reached the Pedda Amberpet junction on Wednesday evening. They seized 40 bags of cannabis from the truck. A case is registered under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (c) of NDPS Amendment Act 2001 at the police station.

According to police, two other accused, Penta Rao alias Bapuji of Andhra Pradesh and Rajesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh, who have been arranging for the consignment of cannabis are absconding. Narendra Harijan used to transport goods to Raipur till a year ago, when he met Rajesh Kumar, who then offered huge money for transporting cannabis. Harijan used to earn Rs 50,000 per trip. Later he quit his job as a driver and became a supervisor after employing Chandresh Saketh as a driver in Rajesh Kumar’s truck. After a trip, Rajesh would pay Rs 1 lakh to Harijan and Rs 50,000 to Saketh, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

The two arrested accused had picked up the consignment of 40 bags of cannabis and were on their way to Hyderabad via Vijayawada when they were apprehended. Police are on the lookout for Penta Rao and Rajesh Kumar.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:21:59 pm
Next Story

Gold gains on tepid dollar; traders eye US nonfarm payrolls

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement