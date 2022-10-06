Telangana police: 1,300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.8 crore seized

The Rachakonda police in Telangana on Thursday announced the seizure of 1,300 kg of cannabis, worth about Rs 2.8 crore, in a major operation against interstate transport and supply of the contraband.

Two Madhya Pradesh residents, Narendra Harijan (29) and Chandresh Saketh (32), who were transporting the consignment in a truck from the agency areas of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district to parts of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were arrested, police said.

Following a tip-off, the accused were nabbed by officials of the Hayathnagar police station when they reached the Pedda Amberpet junction on Wednesday evening. They seized 40 bags of cannabis from the truck. A case is registered under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (c) of NDPS Amendment Act 2001 at the police station.

#SayNoToDrugs#Addiction not only kills the addict but also kills the family!! We urge the citizens to share any type of information on #Marijuana, #Ganja & other #Narcotics through #WhatsApp or SMS to 9490617111. Your identity will be kept #Confidential. pic.twitter.com/tixKK7xUG0 — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) October 6, 2022

According to police, two other accused, Penta Rao alias Bapuji of Andhra Pradesh and Rajesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh, who have been arranging for the consignment of cannabis are absconding. Narendra Harijan used to transport goods to Raipur till a year ago, when he met Rajesh Kumar, who then offered huge money for transporting cannabis. Harijan used to earn Rs 50,000 per trip. Later he quit his job as a driver and became a supervisor after employing Chandresh Saketh as a driver in Rajesh Kumar’s truck. After a trip, Rajesh would pay Rs 1 lakh to Harijan and Rs 50,000 to Saketh, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the media.

The two arrested accused had picked up the consignment of 40 bags of cannabis and were on their way to Hyderabad via Vijayawada when they were apprehended. Police are on the lookout for Penta Rao and Rajesh Kumar.