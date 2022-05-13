At 18 govt hospitals in Telangana, patients’ attendants to get Rs 5 meals, thrice a day

Across 18 state-run hospitals in Telangana, attendants of patients, especially those visiting from faraway places, will now get subsidised meals three times a day. The state government Thursday launched Rs 5 meals for attendants of patients at these major hospitals.

Health Minister T Harish Rao launched the programme at Osmania General Hospital (OGH). In collaboration with the government, the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation will provide 20,000 meals to patients’ attendants across 18 major government hospitals.

OGH witnesses scores of patients along with their family members travelling from several districts of Karnataka every day. “Now they don’t have to worry about arranging for food as meals would be provided three times a day here itself,” said a doctor at OGH.

While the public pays Rs 5 for a meal, the government will bear Rs 21.25 per meal. While a free diet is being provided to patients in government hospitals, their attendants find it difficult to get food within hospital premises, according to a government release. The state has allocated Rs 40 crore a year for this programme.

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will be the nodal department in implementing the scheme and will arrange for the provision of three meals a day to attendants through the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, the release added.

Will protect heritage block of OGH: Health Minister

After inaugurating a 40-bed ICU, three mini operation theatres, an OPD pharmacy etc at OGH for ₹36 crore, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the government has decided to construct new buildings at OGH while protecting the century-old heritage building. He said a final decision will be taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.