scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Hyderabad: Telangana govt to protect Osmania hospital’s heritage block while building new infrastructure

Health Minister Harish Rao on Monday met the committee of engineers along with other ministers and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who has been vouching for the construction of a new building.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 24, 2022 1:29:04 pm
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen shared photos from a meeting on protecting Osmania hospital's heritage block

The Telangana government will protect the century-old Osmania General Hospital’s heritage block, an iconic Nizam-era monument in Hyderabad, Health Minister Harish Rao announced after a meeting with the committee of chief engineers on Monday.

Minister Rao also asked the committee of engineers, which was formed to explore the possibilities of building a new hospital without disturbing the heritage structure, to submit its report soon. He said that the government would construct the new infrastructure by taking into account the committee’s recommendations and directions of the Telangana High Court.

During a recent visit to the hospital, Rao had assured protection of the monument, claimed by some as dilapidated. Among the strongest voices vouching for the construction of a new building in its place, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was also part of the meeting on Monday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tuesday morning, Owaisi took to Twitter to announce that the heritage block will not be demolished but restored. “Yesterday, attended a meeting with AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers @trsharish, @YadavTalasani & @mahmoodalitrs regarding restoration & expansion of Osmania Hospital. AIMIM has been demanding its modernisation to ensure essential healthcare for Hyderabadis,” he wrote, adding that “a Committee of Chief Engineers will be submitting a report on Osmania Hospital’s expansion & upgradation.”

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste trianglePremium
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste triangle
More Premium Stories >>

“The hospital’s heritage building will not be demolished but restored. A new building will also be constructed while not obstructing the view of the heritage building,” he stated.

 

The 26-acre campus presently houses several building blocks, which came up in the last 60 years around the heritage block. The old block was vacated in 2020 after water entered the building post heavy rains. Many of the newer blocks have been facing water seepage through the walls and peeling off of the plaster. The hospital administration has been running its operations with a few makeshift arrangements.

“The cost of restoration & construction of the new building will be approximately ₹560 Crores, the proposal will be presented to @TelanganaCMO and then to the Cabinet. A report will also be submitted to High Court as a PIL is pending regarding the heritage structure,” Owaisi tweeted.

Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting held at MCR HRD Institute in the city.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement