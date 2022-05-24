Hyderabad: Telangana govt to protect Osmania hospital’s heritage block while building new infrastructure

The Telangana government will protect the century-old Osmania General Hospital’s heritage block, an iconic Nizam-era monument in Hyderabad, Health Minister Harish Rao announced after a meeting with the committee of chief engineers on Monday.

Minister Rao also asked the committee of engineers, which was formed to explore the possibilities of building a new hospital without disturbing the heritage structure, to submit its report soon. He said that the government would construct the new infrastructure by taking into account the committee’s recommendations and directions of the Telangana High Court.

During a recent visit to the hospital, Rao had assured protection of the monument, claimed by some as dilapidated. Among the strongest voices vouching for the construction of a new building in its place, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was also part of the meeting on Monday.

Tuesday morning, Owaisi took to Twitter to announce that the heritage block will not be demolished but restored. “Yesterday, attended a meeting with AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers @trsharish, @YadavTalasani & @mahmoodalitrs regarding restoration & expansion of Osmania Hospital. AIMIM has been demanding its modernisation to ensure essential healthcare for Hyderabadis,” he wrote, adding that “a Committee of Chief Engineers will be submitting a report on Osmania Hospital’s expansion & upgradation.”

“The hospital’s heritage building will not be demolished but restored. A new building will also be constructed while not obstructing the view of the heritage building,” he stated.

The 26-acre campus presently houses several building blocks, which came up in the last 60 years around the heritage block. The old block was vacated in 2020 after water entered the building post heavy rains. Many of the newer blocks have been facing water seepage through the walls and peeling off of the plaster. The hospital administration has been running its operations with a few makeshift arrangements.

“The cost of restoration & construction of the new building will be approximately ₹560 Crores, the proposal will be presented to @TelanganaCMO and then to the Cabinet. A report will also be submitted to High Court as a PIL is pending regarding the heritage structure,” Owaisi tweeted.

Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting held at MCR HRD Institute in the city.