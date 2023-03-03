scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
One toilet for 700 girls: Telangana High Court asks officials to respond

In her letter to Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on December 31, law student Nallapu Manideep said the Government Junior College, Saroornagar, had only one toilet for 700 girls and that too was defunct.

Disturbed by the plight of students at the Government Junior College in Saroornagar, Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary (education), and other officials, seeking details of educational institutions under them and steps taken to improve the amenities they offer.

A law student’s letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on the lack of amenities and presence of only one defunct toilet for over 700 girl students was taken up by the court as a public interest litigation. Seeking a response from officials, the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji adjourned the hearing to April 25.

In her letter on December 31, Nallapu Manideep shared newspaper clippings to bring to the notice of the court the plight of girls at the Government Junior College, Saroornagar. It said the college had only one toilet for 700 girls and that too was defunct. The news reports mentioned the poor infrastructure on campus and that the requests from the students had not been addressed.

The students had boycotted classes and staged a protest in December demanding toilet facilities. In the letter, Manideep said that despite flagging their concerns for the last three months, there has been no response from authorities. The petitioner sought the court’s intervention in providing basic amenities on the campus.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 13:01 IST
