Telangana, now home to India’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao Thursday announced the commissioning of the country’s largest ice cream manufacturing and chocolate processing unit. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Happy to share that with the commissioning of 7 Ton per day Chocolate processing plant & 100T per day Ice-cream manufacturing plant by Hatsun, popularly sold as Arun Ice creams & Ibaco, Zahirabad in Telangana is today home to India’s largest Ice cream manufacturing unit in India.”

Further, the minister added that Hatsun’s total investment in Telangana was Rs 600 crore, after this investment of Rs 400 crore. Calling this a testimony to the ‘white revolution’ underway in Telangana, the minister said the unit would procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day, benefiting 5,000 local dairy farmers.

Stating that it would also employ 1,500 people, he tweeted: “With ₹400 Cr of investment, Hatsun’s total investment in Telangana is 600 Cr, a testimony to the #whiterevolution underway in Telangana. The unit will procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day benefiting 5,000 local dairy farmers. It will also provide employment to 1,500 persons.” (sic)

The Chennai-based Hatsun Agro Products Limited, according to the company, manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, like, milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer etc and is known for their brands Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener and Ibaco across the country.