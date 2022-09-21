Telangana: No changes in Dussehra holidays, says govt amid SCERT proposal to reduce number of days

The Director of School Education, Telangana, Wednesday clarified that the Dussehra holidays announced earlier for all primary, upper primary, and high schools will remain in effect without any change.

On Tuesday, a memo from the director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

However, the statement from A Sri Devasena, the director of School Education, issued Wednesday, said, “It is hereby informed that there is no further change in the already announced dates of Dussehra holidays as per the academic calendar for the academic year 2022-23, ie; from 26.09-2022 to 09.10.2022,” the statement read.

The memo from M Radha Reddy, director of SCERT, Telangana, dated September 20, 2022, to the director of School Education, referred to the school holidays declared by the state government between July 11 and 16 on account of heavy rains across the state and on September 17 for the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations. “As per the academic calendar for the year, there was a loss of up to 7 days of academic instructions,” it said.

Alternatively, the SCERT also suggested the department to issue instructions to all schools to remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March and April next year. This will result in bringing down the total loss of working days to two, it said.